LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WJFW)- Over the course of ten years the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians have been negotiating with two title companies over easements for private property owners within the reservation. Those easements would allow the property owners to continue to drive on tribal owned roads, but the easements are long expired.
The tribe has now taken action to prevent what they're calling trespassing. is asking for $20 million for a right of way easement from First American and Chicago Title companies. If paid, the tribe would re-open the four roads which were blocked off Tuesday, but for now private property owners are being blocked from accessing their homes.
Marsha Panfil, a resident in western Vilas County which lies within the original boundries of the Lac du Flambeau reservation, is one of the many who no have no access by vehicle to her home. She is now figuring out what to do, while one of her neighbors has left the state. "They left this morning at 8:30 to Iowa to stay with families. This is a lady, single parent with an autistic child that shouldn't have to flee their home at twenty below zero," said Panfil. She runs Hornwinkels Bear Stube, a bar off the reservation which had to shut down Tuesday because she didn't know if she'd be able to get to work. Panfil took to Facebook on Monday night following an emergency town meeting, which resulted in a stalemate on the issue. Panfil says the issue of an easement was never on her radar. "We haven't heard anything from the tribe, there's been nothing posted, the only information that we've received are through the attorney's."
Lac du Flambeau tribal President John Johnson Sr. said in a statement released Tuesday "we feel for the individual property owners impacted by the title companies refusal to negotiate in good faith." Johnson would go on to say "unfortunately the title companies and their attorneys are jeopardizing individual property owner, even though the tribe's expectations... are fair and reasonable."
But, one property owner Newswatch 12 spoke with on the phone says the tribe is the one being unreasonable. "You know, twenty million dollars for a forty foot section of roadway to just to be able to lease it, like I mean there are Realtors in San Fransisco that are blushing about that. That's absolute insanity," said Lac du Flambeau property owner William Abrahamson.
As for accessing the road at this time, Vilas County Sheriff Joesph Fath says if there were to be any emergency situation on the blocked off roads that they would work with the tribal police to gain access. "We have concordant jurisdiction on crimes so if there's a crime being committed we will gain access in to respond and to help people," said Sheriff Fath. He went on to say "and if necessary we'll get some heavy equipment to move things when we need to get there."
The $20 million price tag the tribe is putting on the easements is for all four roads, which traverse through Lac Du Flambeau reservation land.