WASHINGTON D.C. (WJFW) - When John Lynn boarded the Never Forgotten Honor Flight, little did he know what the day ahead would bring.
“It’s amazing, it’s an amazing place," said Lynn.
Seeing the various monuments and memorials was all he was thinking about. But after a photo–op at the Lincoln Memorial, he had a little surprise from a lifelong friend.
After first reunion in a half-century, they were asked where they served together.
"Well actually we served together in a tavern in Wausau, Wisconsin probably," said Jim Betthauser, a fellow veteran and friend from Lynn’s youth, took a trip across town to see him. “I live in Alexandria, VA now right across the river."
Lynn was stationed on the east coast 54 years ago.
“It was great meeting John; I knew as soon as I heard that he was going to be out here I had to pop over here and surprise him," said Betthauser.
Walking through the national mall, they stopped to see names of comrades in arms at the Vietnam wall.
“He pointed it all, he had it all mapped out for me, I didn’t have to do a thing," said Lynn.
“Fortunately I had them written down for past time on my phone. So, it didn’t take to long. But it saves time if you know ahead of time where you’re looking," said Betthauser.
Being up close to some of the nation’s most famed sites was special, but this surprise was a cherry on top.
“I’m honored to be here on the Honor Flight and I’m glad Jim came down and met me and rehashed old times, probably nothing we want on record," said Lynn.
