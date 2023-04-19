WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJFW) - The Never Forgotten Honor Flight took nearly 100 veterans to the nations capitol this past Monday. There were many boxes to check for the veterans who took made their way around D.C. in less than twelve hours.
For some, it was a pilgrimage to honor fellow comrades who've passed.
When Vietnam veteran John Fehlman got off the plane in Washington D.C. he was on a mission.
“Every place we went, I had the picture with me," said Fehlman.
John was supposed to board the Never Forgotten Honor Flight with his brother Greg.
“It was emotional, it was kind of hard to even be there and get through that speech," said Fehlman.
Unfortunately, Greg passed away last year but the Honor Flight wanted to dedicate a stop on their trip.
“It just brings back a lot of memories and the saddest thing is that he couldn’t be there. We were on the list for five years and then one year later he passed away then I’m off. But at least we honored him," said Fehlman.
Fehlman wasn’t the only vet who made the trip to honor their fallen brothers in arms.
“It was in January of 1970, and we were coming into base camp, I was a driver for Major Degen, Robert Degen. He was a good guy, he was good to everybody, nobody disliked him," said Vernon “Butch” Beaudoin who was able to find and rub the name of his fellow soldier. "It’s all I thought about since 1970, well since the wall was built, was coming here and putting my finger on his name because it was just not right the way he had to get killed over there. He was a bronze star winner, a silver star winner, he didn’t deserve that."
Many veterans on this "pilgrimage" of sorts made tribute to other fallen soldiers. We'll have further coverage of the Never Forgotten Honor Flight throughout the rest of this week.
