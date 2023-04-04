RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - A local business is beginning a new chapter Those looking for mechanical support on a snowmobile, motorcycle, ATV, or UTV may use Precision Powersports in Rhinelander.
The company has moved to its new location off of County Highway G south of the downtown area.
Previously at a building near Highway 17 on Oneida St outside Rhinelander, the company decided it was time for an upgrade. The move comes at a time when business is expanding for owner Mike Baker
"Just the whole recreational vehicle world is just getting far more busy, more people are getting into it so I need more space and staff so I had to move to a bigger place," said Baker.
Baker bought the business two months ago when he had to hold off the transition till a slower time of year.
"You have to wait, you don't want to be moving when you've got 45 machines in the shop and people wanting their stuff back, you have to plan it to where it was the slow season and just to move everything over and make this smooth as possible," said Baker.
Baker adds that business is really good heading into the busy season for summer riding. In fact, he is booked solid through the next month. Next week, he's expecting 4-5 machines coming in everyday.
Submit story ideas to “mweaver@wjfw.com”