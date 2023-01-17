MARATHON CITY, Wis. (WJFW) - When you think of an old brick spiritual center, you probably don't think of rural Wisconsin. But in Marathon City near Wausau, many people bring their worries, their prayers, and their praise to St Anthony's spirituality center. While the site is no longer affiliated with the Franciscans, their doors still remain open to all.
Nestled in Marathon City, Wisconsin sits St. Anthony’s spirituality center.
“What you feel when you, drive through those stone walls at the front of the building, it hits you there, and it permeates the whole place," said Director Jackie Kellner who first visited on a retreat. “I came looking for a place to calm myself down and figure out where my life was going and what was next, and I walked out of here and actually I didn’t want to leave."
It wasn't long before she found a way to stay around the grounds.
“People unwind, they need to unplug, they don’t even know it in some cases. They’re just looking, their searching, they need don’t know where to go, this place is perfect for that," said Kellner.
A seminary that opened in 1919 to teach theology, St. Anthony’s was a home for the capuchins of the Franciscan order in the Catholic Church.
Marge Lindell has been with the friary since 2010. When the church left the site in 2013, she was heavy-hearted.
“Somebody who had been here before, what was that transition like from the capuchins to when they left?” “It was two-fold because there was a lot of grieving, nobody wanted the caps to leave, but yet we also had to respect that this was a decision they didn’t make easily," said Lindell.
Although the church had moved its resources to serve the poor in Milwaukee, it was the community that brought this place back to life.
“Our intent has always been to carry on in their footsteps, we had gotten to know them and who they were and we wanted to carry that forward," said Lindell.
But while Franciscans no longer fill these halls, they’ve left their mark on this sacred space.
“Their openness, their welcome, their acceptance of who you are, where you are, those are things that you don’t find in a lot of places, and that’s what we’ve tried to emulate," said Lindell.
