ARBOR VITAE, Wis. (WJFW) - Spring is here technically. But the Northwoods is still snow and ice covered. With temperatures above freezing recently, the ice is melting and now is the time of year where ice safety is top of mind for many rescuers.
Whether its a snowmobiler, a skier, a dog walker, or someone else...ice conditions can be unforgiving. Thus unlike responding to a flame where fire trucks can drive right up to the scene. But when it comes to an ice rescue, things get more complicated. Responders don't just have to keep the victim's situation in mind; they also have to be aware of the surrounding ice conditions. After all, a responder falling into the water would only add to the problem. That's why constantly training their rescue skills is a necessary practice.
“You have to bring calm to the chaos of the situation," said Michael Bernard who trains firefighters and EMS on the skill.
“If you see somebody in trouble, activate 911 emergency services, do not try to be a hero," said Bernard.
Time is of the essence when someone is stuck in frigid water…but rescuers must first keep their safety in mind.
“We don’t want to make ourselves the victim, so we don’t want to put ourselves in a bad spot. We want to look at the broad picture, slow down and take everything in versus trying to rush into a situation and tunnel visioning," said Bernard.
After monitoring the stability of the ice, Mike Bernard also teaches responders how to check on the victim.
“Try to establish how deep into hypothermia they are, so that we know what the next steps with EMS are going to be," said Bernard.
When a victim falls in, they’ll will experience about a minute of cold shock response often causing hyperventilation. For those stuck in the water, Bernard has some tips.
“Get off the ice shelf where you fell through where the strong ice was, and hold yourself up with your elbows, and try to wait for rescue, that’s you best chance to conserve energy and conserve heat while they’re trying to get you. Because you have time," said Bernard.
If needed, rescuers may approach the victim using a rescue sling or an RDC -rapid deployment craft - but the easiest trick up their sleeve is using a rope.
“Wrap, wrap, wrap, so now we have multiple bite points on our arm, we can go ahead and hold onto the rope, we’re going to get our feet up, we’re going to kick our feet. Once we’re back on the ice, it doesn’t guarantee that we’re in good ice conditions so we want to roll away from the ice and keep our weight distributed as best we can," said Bernard.
Bernard believes regular ice rescue training saves lives. He calls it a skill that must be practiced to not be forgotten.
“We have to make sure that with these perishable skills, we’re constantly training on them, because if we don’t do that, then we’re going to lose those skills that we have and we’re going to lose some of that muscle memory," said Bernard.
Bernard emphasized that the best way to stay safe if you chose to walk the ice is to bring a spud bar along. Ultimately, the way to guarantee safety is to stay off the ice.
