MANITOWISH WATERS, Wis. (WJFW) - A new era for the North Lakeland Discovery Center is just around the corner when the site will open a new nature center later this spring.
Volunteers are busy with putting the exhibits together for the center that's considered by many to be the only one of its kind for the Northwoods.
Locally sourced and funded, the site has more than just live animals and mounted creatures.
“It’s a relief to see some of this stuff coming together at this point," said volunteer Eric Koster who also serves as the board's chair.
Exhibits for the North Lakeland Discovery Center’s new nature enter are being installed ahead of its grand opening this May.
“You can see we’re going to have some trees in here, as well as some mounts of wildlife that’ll be set across the top of this. There’s a tunnel that runs through underneath that we think kids may enjoy climbing through that, and we’re going to have a little bubble that they can pop their head out and be part of the display," said Koster.
Interactive displays will try to make learning easy for young ones.
“We’ve got this spiral staircase that’s going be encased to look like a tree. That’s going to go up to a simulated eagles nest. There’s an area on the outside of the building, so there’s going to be a lot to do and a lot of things for kids to experience," said Koster.
For those preparing the site, the displays aren’t the only thing being localized. They’re also using wood from across the Northwoods as siding.
“That’s something that’s really fun, they can come in and try to identify the woods, and see if they get it right. That brings that interactive piece that we’re trying to shoot for," said the center's development coordinator Samantha Wolter.
It includes a rig built by an instructor named Ferdie when the center opened 25 years ago.
“He was teaching three other local gentlemen about how to build a canoe and they took those skills and were able to build their own afterwards, and so now we have that as a part of our history here in the nature center," said Wolter.
The goal of these displays – keep Northwoods history alive.
“I think that that really speaks to the longevity that we’re going to have, and be able to teach the community here for generations to come - which is really important, to leave that legacy behind," said Wolter.
Submit story ideas to “mweaver@wjfw.com”