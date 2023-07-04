After arrival at scene and assessment of situation with discussion with ride operation personnel, 8 passengers were found to be in cars on ride. Cars were near top of loop with passengers being held in inverted position by safety harnesses on cars. Ride operator advised that ride was inspected on site by State of Wisconsin.
Ride operator advised there was a mechanical failure which they continued to attempt to work on to allow ride to be brought down to lowered position to remove riders.
Due to the height of ride, specialized technical rescue teams and mutual aid equipment were needed to remove riders from ride. Due to the release mechanism of safety equipment on individual cars, all individuals in a car needed to be properly secured prior to release of safety equipment.
An off-duty firefighter with specialized rope rescue training who was a bystander assisted in advising Crandon FD on possible rescue options. Crandon EMS was in contact with Medical Control Physician throughout this incident regarding medical needs and concerns regarding riders. After evaluation of options, a third ladder truck with a 100’ platform was requested to respond from the City of Antigo in Langlade approximately 45 minutes away.
Once all needed resources arrived on scene, firefighters from City of Antigo, City of Rhinelander, and Town of Pelican using ladder trucks from City of Antigo and Town of Pelican performed technical rescue operations to remove all 8 riders from the ride. Additional ambulances were requested to scene as needed throughout operations due to number of patients and to ensure extra ambulances were available for responders due to length of incident and weather.
The first occupant reached the ground at 3:20 P.M. and the last occupant of the ride reached the ground at 5:01 P.M. A total of 9 patients were treated by EMS throughout this incident and one patient was transported by ambulance to Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital.
Crandon Fire Department and Crandon Area Rescue Squad were assisted on this incident by Forest County Sherriff’s Department, Crandon Police Department, Crandon International Offroad Raceway, Forest County Emergency Management, Town of Pelican Fire Department, City of Rhinelander Fire Department, City of Antigo Fire Department, Laona Rescue Unit, Oneida County Ambulance, Pickerel Fire and Rescue, and Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital.
In total 10 fire apparatus and 9 ambulances with over 50 personnel responded to this incident from 3 counties.
Crandon Fire Chief Darrell Wilson, Sr. and Crandon EMS Service Director Melinda Chaney would like to express their gratitude to all who assisted in this highly stressful and unique technical rescue situation.
There is no further information to be released at this time.
Newswatch 12 responded to the scene at around 3 PM and spoke to the Captain of the Crandon Fire Department.