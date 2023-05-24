LAONA, Wis. (WJFW) - Its one thing to learn about plants and animals in the classroom its another to see them in person. On Wednesday in Laona, three different school districts in Forest County came together to celebrate their year long program "Ag in the Classroom." The program seeks to provide basic information on the nation’s largest industry which is agriculture.
"We are really hoping to build some good friendships and just learn about what it is to be outside in Forest County," said Michelle Gobert.
4th grade students from three different school districts took a field trip to the Potawatomi Farm to celebrate the end of the year long program "Ag in the Classroom".
"As a 4H person I came in each month and talked to all 8 fourth grade classrooms in the county about the importance of agriculture and this is just a great opportunity to bring all of them together," said Gobert.
Maggie Nowicki was one of the few teachers at the farm, she says 4H is an important program.
"So I think this is a connection in the community is the main purpose for our class and the fact of learning about 4h because it’s not always it’s not always something that’s talked about so I think that the agriculture peace is a big thing," said Maggie Nowicki.
Gatlin Evans says being outside enjoying the sunshine instead of being in a classroom is reminding him that summer quickly approaching.
"We got to make chapstick out of beeswax and we get to play a little games and talk to our pen pals and talk about cool interesting facts," said Gatlin Evans.
Nowicki believes these students work hard in the classroom and what better way to celebrate their efforts then being on a farm?
"When the kids are excited, I’m excited," said Nowicki. "I came into the classroom jumping this morning so I tried to hype them up a little bit too," she added.