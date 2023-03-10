WABENO, Wis. (WJFW) - The Forest County Potwatami community is hosting their annual Youth Gathering event this weekend. Richard Gouge says a lot of people have been looking forward to it. "Basically, it’s just the community coming together, I would say like all of the elders the youth just trying to keep these traditions going along with the teachings and stuff," said Richard Gouge.
The day started with a Fire Ceremony followed by a pow wow. Chairman James Crawford says the main purpose is to inspire the youth to be themselves. "We really want them to help them learn that culture and to really learn grab a hold of who they are and to own it and it love it and to not let anybody that they have to be different," said Chairman James Crawford. While the kids may be young, this event shows that the future looks bright. "It shows me that we are in a good place that our kids are heading in the right place to someday be in my position leading the people," said James. "I have great confidence when I walk around and I speak to these young people I feel good about our future," said Crawford.
