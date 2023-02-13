WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - Later this week, five teams from the state of Wisconsin will be competing at the US Women's Curling Association's nationals in Bowling Green, Ohio. One is from Wausau. While 32 teams have their mind on the fun surrounding the weekend, this team is on a mission.
Four members of the Wausau curling club are headed to the US Women’s Curling Association nationals.
“The nationals will be a little bit more competitive than I’m used to I’ve never played in one that competitive, so I am a little concerned, but I think we can do it," said Lisa London who leads the team as skip.
Though it's new to London, it’s not the first time this club has played at this level. They placed third overall a few years ago.
“So, that was the first time we had brought home a trophy from the USWC event and that was my goal, to show that ok Wausau is back. We’re back," said Terri Gleason who plays alongside London. They agree that this year’s strategy is no different.
“A lot of curling is about communication. We do what’s called timing rocks so we know how fast their going. And about talking to each other about how fast their going when they’re coming into the house we want to always be talking so its always working on those kinds of things," said London.
Most tournaments, they play eight ends, or rounds. This time they’ll play two more.
“To play ten ends takes a little bit more thinking as far as the game is going to be extended longer. We’ll be more risky in our shot calling in the beginning of the game because then you know that at the eighth end you’re going to be done or whatever, but know you have two more ends, so you have more ends for them to catch up," said London.
While some view the event as a chance to socialize, this group is ready to take home the wooden trophy.
"We hope to win, we hope to win first event. That’s what we hope to accomplish, to heck with this camaraderie, we hope to win," said Gleason.
The team will be traveling to Ohio in the coming days with the festivities starting up on Wednesday night. They will compete through Sunday.
