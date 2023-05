30 Muskies in 30 Days - The story of the Suick Thriller

Weather Alert

...SMOKY CONDITIONS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY... An elevated smoke layer has been situated across the region for the past couple days. Some of this smoke is expected to mix down to the surface after a cold front passes through tonight. The smoky conditions should linger into the day on Friday. The smoke could impact those with lung ailments, children, elderly persons and those who work outdoors for prolonged periods. The smoke may also reduce visibilities at times, resulting in minor impacts to air and land travel.

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NORTH CENTRAL, CENTRAL, AND NORTHEAST WISCONSIN... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until 12:00 PM CDT Friday. This advisory affects people living in the following counties: Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Wood. Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into the state from northwest to southeast beginning around noon today. PM2.5 concentrations will likely increase sharply at times before steadily diminishing as cleaner air moves in. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. Areas further west will have the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY air quality index level, while areas further northeast will have the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE air quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information on current air quality, please see: https://airquality.wi.gov