30 Muskies in 30 Days - The story of the Suick Thriller

ANTIGO, Wis (WJFW) – The Suick Lure Company is a small family-owned fishing lure producer located just outside Antigo. They have been making their famous Suick Thriller lure since the 1930’s. Fourth-generation owner Mike Suick is continuing in his great-grandfather Frank’s footsteps.
Frank Suick was an avid fisherman who would hop on a train in Antigo and ride it North to Pelican Lake in Oneida County. The popular way to target muskies at the time was using a sucker minnow under a float or bobber that’s trolled behind a row boat. Suick needed a more active type of fishing that targeted the aggressive nature of muskies. As an owner of a fish hatchery, Suick noticed when a fish was injured the others fish were attracted it. He began carving a piece of cedar, and modeled it after the trout in his hatchery. He started testing the jerk-bait prototype on Pelican Lake and began gaining catching fish. The bait is casted and jerked when retrieved. Mike Suick explains, “On the jerk it will dive, on the pause it will rise. Usually on pause, or when it’s just starting to rise it will hit.” Frank was getting noticed. Legend has it, Frank caught 30 muskies in 30 days using the lure. The new form of musky fishing was so exciting, they named the lure the “Suick Thriller” because it thrills the musky and you.
In the 85 years since the Suick Lure Company was founded, they have moved from Suick’s basement to a steel building in Antigo’s Industrial Park in 1980, and most recently to their current location just outside Antigo. They are proud of being a local, family-owned business. Suick says, “It’s pretty special, I mean, it’s fourth generation now, it doesn’t happen very often.”