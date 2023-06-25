STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WJFW) - The highly anticipated 2023 U.S Senior Open will take place at SentryWorld in Stevens Point. The four-day event that tees off Thursday is expected to draw between 50 to 75 thousand people to the area.
It will be the largest event ever held in a city of 25,000. Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza says residents should expect more crowded grocery stores and longer wait times at restaurants.
