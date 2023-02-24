RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Today marks the first Friday in the Lenten season. For Christians, this means abstaining from meat among other things. It's a perfect opportunity for supper clubs and restaurants across the Northwoods to open their doors for extra guests.
Henkel's Town Pump outside Rhinelander filled up with people for the fish fry dinner. They say much of it has to do with the Lenten season.
"It usually picks up this time of the year with Lent. We're still pretty busy year round, but this time of the year we get that little boost," said Dusty Henkel, the owner.
Henkel says that their most popular item is the pan fried haddock.
They are looking forward to the uptick in business all the way until Easter, and hope it continues past that point as well.
