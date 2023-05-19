RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - If you visited Dunkin Donuts this morning in Rhinelander it may have looked a little different to you, that’s because the annual Cops on a Rooftop fundraiser is underway.
"We are having this amazing event where the law enforcement officers, Dunkin Donuts, Special Olympics have combined to raise money for state special Olympics," said Rod Ankrom.
This event has been helping Special Olympics Athletes all over Wisconsin. Local pastor Rod Ankrom is a coach, he says this is one of his favorite events of the year..
"This fundraiser is absolutely to be able to have Special Olympics across the state of Wisconsin our athletes deserve nothing but the best, this allows them to have great venues and abilities to compete," said Ankrom.
Sergeant Kurk Helke from the Rhinelander Police Department was one of the many cops on the rooftop. He says seeing the community support is wonderful.
"So far it’s pretty positive I don’t know what the regular traffic through Dunkin Donuts but it seems like it’s been a lot of people coming through a lot of people honking when they drive by that kind of stuff," said Sergeant Kurk Helke.
While cops aren’t normally on rooftops like firefighters, Sergeant Helke enjoys being up there for a good cause.
"There’s not a lot to do but we make the most of it," said Helke.
