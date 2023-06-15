RHINELANDER - A local veteran has been on a mission to prevent veteran homelessness in the Rhinelander area. He is now one step closer after purchasing land for a future homestead.
Here's the plot east of Rhinelander in the town of Pelican just off of River Bend Road. It’s the wooded area behind the field.
Gordy Edington and others with the Northwoods Veterans Homestead purchased 3 and a half acres here. The goal is to build tiny homes for homeless veterans.
The closing was held at Northwoods Title & Closing Services who donated their time.
The Homestead would also like to thank the previous owners of the land, John Taylor and Barbara Taylor, for selling the property at a discounted price because they support the mission.
Go to northwoodsveteranshomestead.org for more information.