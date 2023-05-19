The Lac Du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians have passed a referendum asking whether members approve of the tribe entering the Cannabis Business. The question was posed in an election of May 16th and passed by a margin of 171 to 11.
This makes Lac Du Flambeau the latest in a group of multiple tribes which are exploring the possibility of selling Marijuana on their lands. The Menominee and the Ho-Chunk Nations have also looked into using the Cannabis industry to diversify their economies.
According to a 2014 United States Justice Department memorandum, United States Attorneys’ offices have the ability to determine whether to enforce federal marijuana laws on tribal lands. Still, efforts to begin growing and selling the drug may require negotiations between individual tribes and the U.S.