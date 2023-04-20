MADISON - Seven Rhinelander students went to Madison Thursday to testify. They were asking the Education Committee in Madison to consider requiring a semester-long personal finance course before graduating from high school.
While some districts mandate a class like this, it is not a statewide requirement.
Brody Kowieski was one of the students testifying in front of the assembly committee on education.
"I ask you to be willing to provide Wisconsin students the education and opportunity to be financially independent by making personal financial literacy a graduation requirement," Kowieski told the committee.
Personal Finance and accounting teacher Patrick Kubeny led the effort for assembly bill 109.
The assembly committee on education will have another meeting to decide if they want to send it to the full assembly. If it passes the assembly it would have to pass the senate and be signed by Governor Evers.