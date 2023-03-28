VILAS COUNTY - Vilas County recreation department announced all trails will close on Friday. But they aren't closing because of lack of snow in some places. Land use agreements for snowmobile season expire before April 1st.
Iron County trails are also making it all the way to the last day. According to Iron County Forest Administrator Eric Peterson, it’s unusual for trails to last until the last possible day of the season.
Many of the same snowmobile trails will open up in late spring for ATV and UTV riding.