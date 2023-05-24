Marshfield Clinic Health System and Security Health Plan have announced their BEST grant recipients for the 2023-24 school year.
BEST stands for Behavioral Emotional Social Traits. It is an online screening tool that helps educators support the emotional health of all school children in their district.
The grant will help school districts connect with the service and help identify any students who may need additional support.
In the next school year, 131 schools in 37 counties will benefit from the grant, including 23 in our area.