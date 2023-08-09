Tomahawk taxpayers could be seeing a drop in the amount they pay the school district next year.
At Tuesday night's school board meeting, members highlighted the new preliminary spending plan for the district. Included in the plan was a 4% drop in the tax levy from $14 million to $13.5 million.
The drop is in part due an increase in state and federal funding for the school district with around $700,000 worth of state aid coming to Tomahawk.
The district is however expecting to spend more money this year. A nearly 5% increase in spending in the plan will go to capital improvement and staff pay.