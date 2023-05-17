ST. GERMAIN - The Northland Pines school district is hosting a ribbon cutting for its third solar panel project located at St. Germain Elementary and Montessori Learning Center site.
The project is the third one of its kind in the district. There are also solar panels at the Eagle River school campus and the Land O Lakes school.
What will make this St Germain one different is that it will be 100 percent owned and operated by the district. It is also the first solar array that includes batteries.
The project received more than a hundred thousand dollars in grants.
The ribbon cutting event will take place on Tuesday, May 23 at 1:30pm.