Calvin Callahan courtesy wisconsin.gov.jpg
Representative Calvin Callahan - Photo by wisconsin.gov

State Representative Calvin Callahan of Tomahawk has submitted two budget motions to the Joint Finance Committee to assist nursing homes with funding challenges.

The first asks the committee to use $16.5 million for one-time grants to county-owned nursing homes that had experienced a decrease in supplemental funding for the last year.

The second budget motion will provide a longer-term funding solution for Wisconsin nursing homes. It asks the committee to approve the creation of a standard for nursing home support services at the median facility cost plus 25%. That would come out at a cost of $73.2 million annually for the state.

Gov. Evers had originally included a similar plan in his budget proposal.

The JFC is scheduled to consider these motions during a Session on Thursday.

Recommended for you