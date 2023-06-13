State Representative Calvin Callahan of Tomahawk has submitted two budget motions to the Joint Finance Committee to assist nursing homes with funding challenges.
The first asks the committee to use $16.5 million for one-time grants to county-owned nursing homes that had experienced a decrease in supplemental funding for the last year.
The second budget motion will provide a longer-term funding solution for Wisconsin nursing homes. It asks the committee to approve the creation of a standard for nursing home support services at the median facility cost plus 25%. That would come out at a cost of $73.2 million annually for the state.
Gov. Evers had originally included a similar plan in his budget proposal.
The JFC is scheduled to consider these motions during a Session on Thursday.