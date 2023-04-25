TOMAHAWK - Beloved Tomahawk K9 officer Pipo is taking two months off.
The dog is facing a diagnosis of heartworms which can be deadly. However, Chief Al Elvins said he's hopeful Pipo can make a full recovery.
If you'd like to financially support Tomahawk PD's k9 department you can visit their office or Crossbridge Bank. Most of the costs associated with Pipo come from private donations.
Pipo has been with the department for around two years and plays important roles of community engagement, search and rescue, and sniffing for drugs.