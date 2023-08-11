TOMAHAWK,Wis. (WJFW) - The Northwoods Fall Ride is a month away, and with it brings tens of thousands of visitors to Tomahawk. A local painter is making sure every rider gets a good look at the city's founder.
Andy Goretski is refurbishing this mural on Tomahawk Avenue of William Bradley. Bradley started the area's lumbering business in the 1880s.
Tomahawk Main Street Inc commissioned Goretski to refresh the mural.
“We get a lot of visitors with the fall ride in the summertime,” Goretski told Newswatch 12. "So the Main Street program here, they hired me to come in, refurbish it, make it look fresh and new again.”
Goretski is a professional artist, and one of his mentors did the original mural 20 years ago. This adds another layer to the work he's doing.
“To try and get on here and do as well as the work he originally did,” Goretski says, “it's a challenge but it’s very rewarding."
Goretski has been working on the mural off and on for several weeks, and he said he'll have it done in time for the Northwoods Fall Ride in mid-September.
