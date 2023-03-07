RHINELANDER - The Rhinelander Masons and the police department are raising money for a new K-9 squad car.
Handler Mark and K-9 Jason are using a retrofitted car right now, which makes it harder for the team to do their jobs
The Masons are selling raffle tickets at five locations: Backwaters, Bucketheads, Cross Country, Da Bar and Hodag Gun and Loan. The winner will take home a rifle made by Henry Repeating Arms out of Rice Lake, Wisconsin.
Tickets are $20 and the drawing will be on March 9th at 4:00 pm at the Rhinelander Mason's Lodge.