FOREST COUNTY - Some rural Wisconsin leaders are heading to the Washington DC this week to meet with the President.
Chris Shafer is the Forest County Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce, Tourism and Economic Development. He has been invited to the White House on Thursday to be a part of a discussion about development in Wisconsin.
Last Fall the county applied to be a part of the Rural Partners Network and ended up being one of 36 in the country selected. This means forest county will be among the first in the country considered for federal grants.
“Sounds like there’s going to be some great opportunities to hopefully bring some much-needed funds to forest county to help with things such as broadband and infrastructure, roads, bridges, etcetera,” Shafer told us.
Shafer will not be the only leader from Northern Wisconsin making the trip to the White House. Park Falls Mayor Michael Bablich will also be attending. It comes after the city received American Rescue Plan money to build a new YMCA and hospital, and to offset the water system tax burden after the paper mill closed.