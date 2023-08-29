RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW) -- Fun in the sun can lead to falls, bruises and breaks.
In tonight’s edition of Feel Great Today we’ll discuss the common summer injuries for kids and how to protect them.
“It’s hard to keep our kids safe even in our living rooms. Once we get outdoors, we are beyond zone defense," Dr. Rick Mayrer who is an Emergency Physician at Aspirus Rhinelander and Tomahawk.
He says during the summer they see a lot of falls, breaks and water related injuries.
“Especially when you have a handful of kids at the lake playing together and then you turn aside for conversation you gotta make sure a couple parents at the gathering there are on watch duty. Somebody’s gotta be on patrol so to speak.”
Dr. Mayrer says over the year’s he’s cared for kids with skull fractures and brain injuries after a bicycle accident.
The CDC says every year nearly 1,000 bicyclists die and more than 130,000 people are injured in bicycle accidents.
Dr. Mayrer says the best way to protect yourself is by wearing a helmet while riding a bike.
“Head injuries are just devastating in kids. Bike helmets are the only way to protect your noggin when you fall. You never know when you’re gonna wipe out on a little bit of sloppy gravel or a car comes at you or up here a deer runs out or something like that. Enjoy mother nature enjoy the outdoors, but rest assured the dangers are there.”