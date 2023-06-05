With summer here, many people are considering remodeling their homes. However, with those projects can come the risk of lead exposure.
The Langlade County Health Department says older homes built before 1978 may contain lead-based paint. Children under 6 years old are especially at risk due to taking in lead more easily.
The good news is that lead poisoning is preventable. The easiest way to prevent it is to remove any flaky or peeling paint chips from the home quickly. Wipe down floors and windowsills weekly with all-purpose cleaner. The Health Department recommends giving children foods rich in iron, calcium and vitamin C to prevent lead absorption.
For more information on being lead safe visit the Langlade County Health Department's website.