VILAS CO. (WJFW) - A fourth-grade math teacher at Minocqua-Hazelhurst-Lake Tomahawk Grade School was arrested on Thursday with one count of possession of child pornography.
Lucas D. Aschbrenner, 45, was arrested Thursday at his home in Arbor Vitae.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Aschbrenner's residence on Thursday.
The warrant was the result of a cyber tip originating at Aschbrenner's home internet service.
Aschbrenner was taken to the Vilas County Jail, no word yet on when he will be in court.
If anyone has information to assist in the investigation, they are asked to call the Minocqua Police Department at (715) 356-3234.
Submit story ideas to kcraft@wjfw.com