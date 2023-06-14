North Central WI. (WJFW)- City and town budgets have been stretched thin across Wisconsin for more than a decade.
Now after years of lobbying the state government is putting more tax revenue towards its governments.
Local leaders are planning how to use their 2023 shared revenue budgets in order to aid their communities.
With budgets still being negotiated before the July 1st deadline, Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg says the money will likely go towards the city’s essential services.
“We are hearing a lot that it could go towards public safety things like that, which is great for Wausau. Because we just hired 12 new firefighters, we have new initiatives to our police department.” said Mayor Rosenberg
One of the main talking points among Wausau residents is road conditions. Mayor Rosenberg hopes to see a funding increase for roads throughout the city.
“That’s actually something I’m interested in seeing, a little bit more funding for roads right now we are seeing a 4% increase for roads but I would love to see something closer to 10. We will put as much money into our roads as we can. You know we have a lot that we want to accomplish as a city.” said Mayor Rosenberg
In Rhinelander Fire Chief Brian Tonnancour also says the money could help to benefit their department in a game changing way.
“This can help us with our manning which we very seriously need and I’ve made that pretty clear with our local um government. So, this is an opportunity for us to grow and provide a better service for our community.” said Tonnancour
Chief Tonnancour also says that the Department has had trouble growing due to lack of funding in the past.
“What we have gotten in the past or lack thereof, of funding in shared revenues is kinda held us back in being able to expand and grow our department, um so we’re a very small department as it is so it affects our responses and our capabilities.” said Tonnancour