Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL BUT LAKE MICHIGAN SHORELINE WISCONSIN... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon Thursday. This advisory affects people living in the following counties: Brown, Calumet, Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood. Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to move southeast across Wisconsin. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information on current air quality, please see: https://airquality.wi.gov