TOWN OF NOKOMIS - A member of the Nokomis Volunteer Fire Department was recently awarded the Wisconsin State Firefighters Association's Charles B. Conway Lifetime Achievement award.
Wayne Kinnally was presented the award last Saturday Mar. 11 in Lac Crosse. Kinnally has been a member of the Nokomis Volunteer Fire Department for the past 45 years.
Kinnally was nominated for the award by members of the fire department who noted his many accomplishments, some of those being a fire chief from 23 years, helping to get Nokomis emergency medical responder program started in the 90s, and working to improve the fire department's class rating by lowering property insurance premiums in the township.
Kinnally's nomination was further supported by many letters of support from local citizens, town officials and other public safety office holders.