ST. GERMAIN - The St Germain Chamber of Commerce announced a new grant program designed to boost tourism.
The 2023 Tourism development grant is room-tax funded and is available for non-profits and government units in the town.
The chamber will accept grant applications for costs relating to development of visitor attractions, amenities, and interactive and hands-on experiences in St. Germain.
The funds are also given to assist organizations in bringing awareness to the area by creating new attractions and marketing projects.
"We are excited to see how these monies will help increase the visitor experience in St. Germain,” Carrie Schalinske, Executive Director of the St. Germain Chamber of Commerce, stated.
To be funded, organizations must show that their projects will generate an increase in visitors and economic impact in the local area.
If you would like to get more information or request a copy of the grant criteria and application, you can contact the St. Germain Chamber of Commerce at 715-477-2205.