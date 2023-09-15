RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Various organizations gathered at Hodag park in Rhinelander Thursday night for “Light Up the Night” to raise awareness for drug and alcohol recovery resources. The event featured organizations that specialize in Mental health, addiction, massage therapy, reflexology, weight loss resources, Reiki healing tactics and much more.
Shirlee Knox, a recovery coach with Oneida County’s department of social services and organizer of the event, said the it was an opportunity to remind those struggling of the wide array resources available to them.
“It means everything to me. It brings the community together. It gives them resources to know that they’re not alone.”
For many attendees, “Light up the night” was a chance for self-reflection and sharing. For others, though, it was also about highlighting the struggle of watching friends and loved ones endure the many perils of addiction.
“My mom is in recovery. Both my brothers are in recovery,” said Erika Brigham, a recovery coach with Americorps Alums. “And just knowing that there’s so many agencies out here willing to help people is amazing and it’s something that I’m very passionate about.”
And although much of the media attention on addiction is focused on cities and the country as a whole. Knox, however, mentioned that the epidemic stretches to every corner of society.
“We need to clean up our small towns,” said Knox. “Right now, with everything going on with the opioid epidemic, the fentanyl crisis. Everything that’s going on, all the help we can get.”
Those at the event, including Brigham, believe that ending the stigma surrounding addiction and recovery is the most important element of encouraging more to seek help.
“With throwing an event like this, it opens up that stigma and kind of breaks that down so that everybody knows that we’re here to help. And the agencies that are here, represented, really thrive on that and want to help the individuals in our community.”
Knox ended by pleading for the entire community to join the effort in fighting addiction.
“By doing this in the community, we’re trying to break the stigma. So, if we can do this together, we can overcome the stigma of addiction. So please help us. Thank you.”
For anyone who feels like they need help, you can dial the crisis line for Forest, Vilas and Oneida counties at 888-299-1188. The addiction recovery helpline can also be reached at 2-1-1 and the Suicide Lifeline at 9-8-8. All 3 phone numbers are free, confidential and available 24/7.