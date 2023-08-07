Lincoln County shelter sees increase in animals

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wisc. (WJFW) -- In the dog days of summer, one local organization is forced to take that phrase literally. The Lincoln County Humane Society has seen a six percent increase in animals this year, according to manager Liz Schram.
"We are to the point where we don’t have an open kennel for dogs," said Schram. "And that’s very very rare that that happens."
Schram's statistics report showed that almost 80 percent of the animals are from owners surrendering them or from taking in strays. There's also been a particular increase in smaller animals, like rats and guinea pigs.
"Maybe it’s a Covid related thing," said Schram. "Caged animals seemed easier, and now all of a sudden there’s a lot of them."
Nationally, the same trend is causing trouble for shelters. According to Shelter Animals Count, there's been a four percent increase in animals in shelters this year.
"What’s hard then is we end up asking people in Lincoln County to go onto waiting lists to bring their own animals in because we always try to avoid euthanizing for space," said Schram.
Although there aren't enough homes for the animals, Schram said the community is stepping up, volunteering and dropping off extra supplies to the shelter when necessary.
"The community always comes through," said Schram. "So we are very lucky."
Schram said sharing pictures of shelter animals on Facebook is also a great way to help.