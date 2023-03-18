MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW) - The Lincoln County Humane Society celebrated the start of spring Saturday morning by hosting "spring fest" in Merrill. It took place at the Agra Pavilion and was created by volunteers for a fun way to bring the community together. Shelter Manager Liz Friedenfels says that the shelter typically receives more animals during spring time, so now is a crucial time to get prepared for the increase of animals. “Things like this help us to offset the cost of spaying and neutering,” said Liz Friedenfels. “The number one thing you can do to help your shelter in your areas is have your own pet spayed and neutered come to event like this and always support the animals,” said Liz.
Saturday's event filled the building with plenty of smiles. “It’s just really incredible, donations coming in last minute people dropping off prize baskets just because they heard about the event, they weren’t even directly approached for it so it’s really incredible to see the generosity of so many people and so many organizations,” said Friedenfels. The plan is to turn Spring Fest into a yearly event. For more information on how to help visit here
Submit story ideas to mqawee@wjfw.com