MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW) - The Lincoln County Fair will be returning to Merrill this week. It is completely run by volunteer organized and run. The five day fair features a wide variety of different activities every day.
Events will range from various live performances to carnival rides and many 4-H judging competitions. The fair has free admission but there will be a $5 dollar parking fee. Gates will be open to the public at noon on Wednesday at the Lincoln County Fair Grounds.
More information on the fair can be found here.
Submit story ideas to mqawee@wjfw.com