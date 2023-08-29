MERRILL, Wis (WJFW) – The Lincoln County Emergency Medical Service (EMS) is getting updated equipment. That’s thanks to a $421,000 donation from the Bierman Family Foundation to upgrade aging ambulance equipment. The Merrill Fire Department is contracted to provide services two thirds of the county while Aspirus Tomahawk Hospital provides for the remainder. According to Merrill Fire Chief Josh Klug, the county averages about 3,200 calls for service each year, and about 90 percent of them are for EMS.
Klug says, “With an aging population with increased needs in the community it’s not surprising that we continue to see those numbers climb” To better serve the community, the EMS service is using the donation to purchase replacements for some aging equipment. Klug, “cardiac monitors, Lucas devices, and powered stair chairs.” The cardiac monitors will have the newest technology and allow paramedics to communicate with local hospitals. The Lucas devices provide chest compressions to a patient, freeing up a paramedic. The power stair chairs help patients with stairs, Klug says, “when we ascend and descend stairways, with patients that are mobile and not having to necessarily be on the cot, but they need to get up or down with assistance. We buckle them into the stair chair and then they’re able to like I said then the crew can also safely navigate those stairways with the assistance of the power feature that’s on the new ones.”
The Lincoln County board and EMS have expressed gratitude to the Bierman Foundation.