A Lincoln County Board committee has selected a real estate broker for the potential sale of Pine Crest Nursing Home.
The Administrative and Legislative Committee chose Marcus and Millichap's bid over two other bids. They were selected because they demonstrated more experience with selling skilled nursing facilities, and they proposed a lower, 3 percent flat fee on the sale.
Marcus and Millichap will now assess the property and market, and they will look for a potential buyer.
The Lincoln County Board has not made a decision on selling Pine Crest. That will happen if and when Marcus and Millichap brings the board an offer from a buyer.
Chairman Don Friske said the board will require the buyer to commit to keeping Pine Crest's residents and staff.