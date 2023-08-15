MERRILL - The Lincoln County Board is debating Tuesday night whether to allow voters to decide whether to fund Pinecrest Nursing Home.
At their board meeting, one item on the agenda would put a referendum on the spring ballot to fund the facility.
The referendum would give the facility an additional $3 million over the next 10 years for operations and maintenance. That would cost Lincoln County property owners around $85 per year for every $100,000 that their property costs.
This referendum proposal comes after the board voted in May to find a broker to potentially sell the nursing home.
If the proposal passes, it would be on the ballot next April.