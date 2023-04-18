The Lincoln County board met Tuesday morning and continued the discussion on the future of Pine Crest Nursing Home. Pine Crest has lost money for the county nearly every year recently.
At the meeting members from the pine crest ad hoc committee came back with feedback from two listening sessions held recently. Their general takeaways were that people want Lincoln County to continue running pine crest and look for more ways of funding, but there was not a consensus.
The board went on to eliminate several options for the Nursing home including demolishing the facility.
An option of going to a referendum to decide pine crest's future was also weighed, but some board members did not want to go down that route because it would delay a decision and wouldn't allow the board to plan in advance.
Chairman Don Friske asked board members to come back at their next meeting with informed opinions on what to do next.