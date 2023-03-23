Pine Crest Nursing Home has been operated and owned by Lincoln County for over 60 years, but that has come with a cost. Just last year, the nursing home had more than a million dollar shortfall. That's left the county with some difficult decisions to make, which they discussed at Tuesday night's County Board meeting.
Since 2007, Pine Crest nursing Home has only had one profitable year. Lincoln County has been working for years to find a solution. Last June, the county created the Pine Crest Ad Hoc Committee with the purpose of creating a report outlining the facility's history as well as their financial situation.
At the March 21 county board meeting, supervisors went over that report and reviewed possible actions they can take. Don Friske is the Board Chairman for Lincoln County and he says the situation is about more than just money.
“We really need to not only look at the financial impact,” said Friske. “What we are looking at is we have residents there, Lincoln County residents who require specific care and that's where they live and so as we consider any of those options that will be our top priority.”
North Central Health Care manages Pine Crest. The organization submitted a request this month asking for over $1 million to cover losses from 2022. In addition, the Ad Hoc committee found that Pine Crest needs at least $8 million to cover maintenance costs for the building's exterior and parking lots.
Some residents worry that if Pine Crest were to close or be bought out, they would have nowhere to go.
“All my life I've been poor,” said Judy Woller, who attended Tuesday’s meeting. “So, I know that I am in a bracket that is going to be in jeopardy because new nursing home systems that are private don't want to take people that are poor because they want to have a guarantee on their money. So if you come on Medicaid or you don't have enough money to last you, they are going to ask you to leave.”
Judy Woller encourages others who support Pine Crest to speak out.
“We have to speak up,” said Woller. “We need to have some meetings where people come forward and they learn about what they are going to do with all the money that we put into Pine Crest. Pine Crest is a beautiful building and now to say well we aren't going to serve the people who put money into it. That's a shame.”
According to the Ad Hoc Committee's report, the board has essentially three options: sell Pine Crest, continue operations with some or no changes, or put the decision up for county referendum. Chairman Friske asked board members to bring suggestions on what to do at their next meeting on April 18th.
“I think by next month we will have a much better idea of what those options are and what way we will be leaning,” said Friske.