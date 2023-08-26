MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW) - Les & Jim's Lincoln Lanes is a place where people go to in Merrill to bowl and have fun but this weekend there's a little more entertainment than usual.
LincCon is annual gaming convention in Lincoln County that helps brings gaming enthusiasts together. The event features games of the past all the way to present consoles like the Playstation 5.
Josh Jaeger is the owner of LincCon he says this get together isn't only a fun atmosphere it's also a history lesson.
"I think it’s really cool to get different people from all over the state to come together and play games and stuff," said Josh Jaeger. "People who are local in the community like to come here and bring their kids to share some things like dads coming in showing them what our games used to look like when we were kids and sharing with their children and stuff like that so it’s cool to see everybody come together and just kind of game out for a weekend," he added.
The event attract locals like Josh Gustum, who has been coming to the convention since 2019, he says he enjoys one specific category.
"Specially the fighting games me and my friends like to compete with each other and see who can do the best usually I would lose but it’s fine," said Josh Gustum.
LincCon also has as mountains of table top, card, and RPG games! The gaming convention will continue on Sunday at 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., more information can be found here.
