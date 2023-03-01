MADISON, Wisc. (WJFW)- Lawrence "L.O." Johnson is originally from Waunakee, Wisconsin. He started running summer track and field from the age of seven and never looked back. He signed to the University of New Mexico where he played football and competed in track for one season before transferring to the University of Wisconsin. In his first two seasons at UW, he took down the 100, and 200m school records. He's always had his eyes set on these accomplishments. However, L.O. wasn't the first elite athlete in his family.
His father; Lawrence Johnson senior was a decorated track and field and football athlete. He finished his University of Wisconsin athletic career with six Big Ten titles, was named team MVP for UW as a freshman and in 2012 was inducted into the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame. Furthermore, Johnson was a first-team All-American defensive back for the Badgers in 1978 and was drafted in the second round of the NFL Draft 1979. His wife, Bernetta Johnson also won Big Ten track and field titles.
These were big shoes to fill for L.O. having such a large legacy to come after. Many athletes feel intimated coming from successful parents and feel as though, their living in their shadow. L.O. on the other hand, feels the opposite.
"It was never a moment where I felt like he was casting a shadow on me," said L.O. "But when I would go to the Alumni meets people would always tell my dad was a 'bad man' and it would more so give me a sense of pride."
L.O. holds the school record in the 100, 200, and 60m dash. All of which are records his dad has once held. The goal for L.O. was always to be faster than his dad.
"That's always been a goal of his even when he was four or five years old he'd say, "dad I'm going to beat you", said Johnson on L.O. "He just kept at it and one day I went in his room and all my times were on his wall."
L.O. has always works off of the mantra, "All in. Always". He believes success is generated off of your hard work you put in on and off the track. Going "all in" with everything you have everyday you come to practice is what L.O. does. He's self motivated and always puts his all into whatever he's passionate about at the time. To the point where it can be looked at as obsessive. Which is a good quality to have in athletics. His family has always admired his abilities to put his best foot forward and master his talents.
"I really don't have to encourage him because he's so goal oriented," said Lawrence. "He knows where he wants to go with this thing, and he knows the things he wants to accomplish."
L.O. so far is the 2023 Big Ten 60m Conference Champion, 2022 NCAA Indoor All-American, 2022 second-team All-Big Ten in the 60m and holds three school records. When you've accomplished so much, you'd think he'd take his foot off the pedal but for L.O., this is just the beginning.
"Letting my foot off the gas, I'll say that's the opposite of what I've done," said L.O. "Honestly after each race I feel like I get even more focused, and even more motivated to continue to see what's next."
L.O.'s next competition is NCAA Indoor Championships on March 10th and 11th in Albuquerque, New Mexico.