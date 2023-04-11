LAC DU FLAMBEAU (WJFW) - Earlier this year, the Lac du Flambeau tribe cut off access to around 65 non-tribal properties in the reservation that used tribal roads, because the tribe says the town and others were not negotiating in good faith for rights of way permits.
In February, some of the non-tribal residents behind the barriers sued the tribe for access. Today the tribe issued a statement, saying the federal government supports the tribe’s authority.
The tribe went on to say that they appreciate the support
The United States filed what’s called an amicus brief to dismiss the lawsuit… an amicus brief is a filing to sway the court toward a decision.
WJFW has not read the amicus brief, but the LDF tribe says the United States government acknowledged that the tribe has the rights to manage access to their lands in accordance to federal and tribal law.
Currently, the barriers on the tribal roads are taken down while the town and tribe negotiate for a 90 day period which ends in June.
