LAC DU FLAMBEAU (WJFW) - The Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians sent out a letter today regarding the barriers on certain roads on tribal land.
Over the course of ten years, the tribe has been negotiating with two title companies over easements for private property owners within the reservation. The easements would allow property owners to continue to use tribal-owned land.
The roads have been blocked since Tuesday. Since then, many residents that are affected have left the area or walked across a frozen lake to get to their homes.
The tribe is asking for $20 million for a right-of-way easement from First American and Chicago Title companies.
Today, the tribe released a letter stating that they have "no intentions" of moving them. The letter states:
"First and foremost, we have no intention of removing the barriers that we installed on our lands until the Town, title companies, and right-of-way applicants make a good faith offer to the Tribe for compensation for over ten years of trespass and valid rights-of-way over the Tribal lands these roads traverse. As early as 2011 and 2013, the Town has been aware of the access issues on these roads since the Bureau of Indian Affairs transmitted notices of easement expiration to the landowners. Over this same period, the Town has collected significant property taxes from these same landowners while taking no steps to resolve this issue with the Tribe. Your failure to properly notify your landowner taxpayers the Town did not possess adequate legal interests (proper right-of-way over Tribal lands) to declare the roads as fully public has directly contributed to this situation.
The Tribe will not agree to remove the barriers or agree to the Town's proposed meeting until Lac du Flambeau presents in writing a good faith offer to the Tribe to compensate for the ongoing trespass."
