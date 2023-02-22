The Lac Du Flambeau tribe is planning to help residents affected by the recent road disputes deal with the approaching winter weather.
The Tribe issued the following statement yesterday on its plans for the upcoming winter storm.
“All residents impacted by road closures have access to EMS services, propane, mail delivery, and waste disposal services. The Tribal Police have been contacting residents impacted by road closures and doing property checks regularly.”
"Our road crews will work round the clock if needed to ensure all roads stay open for emergency vehicle access.
All of our plow trucks have the ability to monitor Fire/EMS channels.
In the event of an emergency crews will work to provide fast access for responders."