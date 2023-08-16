STELLA, Wis. (WJFW) - Attorney Brett Land has worked in Baron & Budd law firm’s Environmental Litigation Group since 2014 and has represented many clients exposed to toxic waste and chemicals. His firm’s new class-action lawsuit against Ahlstrom Rhinelander LLC, the parent company of the Rhinelander paper mill, alleges the mill dumped toxic waste containing PFAS onto farmland in Oneida county. Yesterday, Land was at town hall in Stella meeting with residents affected by the town’s contaminated water crisis. Land said the situation has left residents scared and confused.
“We have a number of people across several miles who have PFAS levels in their wells at levels that are some of the highest in the country. And we want to hold the companies that have caused this issue accountable for that.”
The damage done to the community has been immeasurable. One resident was worried about medical bills stemming from PFAS related kidney issues and also voiced concerns about how the situation will affect their property value. Since the inception of the crisis, Stella residents have been forced to resort to bottled water provided by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
“You know, they’re drinking bottled water. So, they’re not able to use the water in their house to drink which is a really big deal. On top of that, you know, more than anything right now there’s the fear of what this could mean for them in the future, both health-wise and financially.”
Also named in the lawsuit is manufacturing and retail conglomerate 3M, the manufacturer of P.F.O.S. chemicals. Land, however, said the extent of the company’s involvement in waste application in Oneida County is not yet known.
“One of the compounds that we’re finding here is called P.F.O.S. And 3M is the sole manufacturer of that compound. So we have on pretty good grounds that their compounds and their products are involved here. Exactly what their role has been, we’re going to have to get into the lawsuit to find out.”
A statement from Ahlstrom to Newswatch 12 yesterday said “It is Ahlstrom's policy not to comment in detail on open litigation. While we are still reviewing the complaint, it appears to focus on activities that are alleged to have occurred prior to Ahlstrom's acquisition of the Mill in 2018.” But Land said there may be evidence to suggest otherwise.
“Well, litigation is underway so there’s a lot left to be learned. We have collected public records showing application of public waste there since 2021. But at this point, that is all we know at this time.”