RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - With all this snow coming people should stay inside later this evening. Not only will it keep you safe but emergency responders will already have their hands full. Heavy snow not only makes it harder for emergency services, it also leads to more emergencies for them to respond to. A foot of snow would mean messy and slippery roads. Plus the snow will be coming down fast, meaning low visibility on the roads.
Emergency responders are asking for people to avoid driving tonight. The Oneida County Sheriff Office will be busy tonight making sure people are safe. Road conditions will start to worsen once the snow starts falling around 10. Deputy Andrew Berg, says important to be ready for anything. "Prepare for it stock up on food have other options for heating available don’t go outside unless you absolutely have to," said Andrew Berg. "Make sure that you stay inside avoid back roads especially they’re already on poor conditions and they’re only going to get worse with the severe weather," he added.
Some good emergency supplies to have can include water, food, and a first aid kit. Berg also says its important to be in touch with your neighbors as well. Obviously have your neighbors contact information just in case they need your help or if you need theirs," said Andrew. "If you can avoid going out in the storm definitely do so, don’t go outside but calling to check in your neighbors to make sure that they’re ok during or after its what we would appreciate and I know your neighbors would to," said Berg.
Its expected to stop snowing around 9AM tomorrow. For up to date road conditions visit here to see road conditions visit here.
