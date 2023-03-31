Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW AND WIND EXPECTED ACROSS NORTHERN WISCONSIN... .Rain or a wintry mix will change to snow from northwest to southeast overnight. A band of heavy snow will set up across north central and far northeast Wisconsin, with less snow farther south. Strong north winds gusting to 45 mph will cause considerable blowing and drifting snow later tonight into Saturday morning, especially in open areas of north central and far northeast Wisconsin. A sharp cutoff in snow totals is expected on the southern end of this system. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected, mixed with freezing rain and sleet early. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches, and up to a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph, producing considerable blowing and drifting snow overnight into Saturday morning. * WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, and Forest Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility in open areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&