TOMAHAWK (WJFW) - The School District of Tomahawk and local law enforcement is investigating an incident that occurred Wednesday involving a bus driver on a school bus.
The investigation is still ongoing, but a statement provided by the School District of Tomahawk District Administrator, Wendell Quesinberry to WJFW states:
"Dear Tomahawk Families,
We understand and sympathize with the concerns voiced by many of our families regarding the behavior of a bus driver on the afternoon of January 18. Our students' safety and security, whether in school, in transit, or at home, is of paramount concern to our district. It is important to note that we are actively working with the Tomahawk Bus Company to gather the details leading up to this event. They have assured us that the driver involved will no longer be transporting students of the School District of Tomahawk. Police are continuing to investigate this matter, but have informed us that the driver has been interviewed and is cooperative. No arrests have been made and the driver has not been ticketed for any violations.
Safely transporting our students to and from school is no menial task. We value our partnership with the Tomahawk Bus Company and hope this incident doesn't tarnish the dedication shown by all of the other bus drivers."
Details on what happened are still not clear, but the school district adds that this was an isolated incident and there are no current concerns for safety.
WJFW is still investigating the incident.
